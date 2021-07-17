Tottenham star agrees contract extension after holding talks with Nuno Espirito Santo

Heung-min Son has agreed an extension to his Tottenham contract, according to Football Insider.

Son has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

His direct goal contributions last term, 17 goals and 10 assist in 37 Premier League appearances, are testament to that.

However, as is reported by Transfermarkt, he has just two years left on run on his contract.

As we have seen time and time again, this is the point in which clubs lose players – or tie them down for the best years of their career.

Thankfully for Tottenham, Football Insider are under the impression that Son will be signing along the dotted line on an extension.

It’s claimed that the South Korean has held talks with new manager Nuno Espirito Santo and has decided to commit his future to Spurs.

As per the report, Son will earn in excess of £200k-a-week, which is a sign that Tottenham are restructuring their payroll to fit with the expectations of modern footballers.

Spurs fans won’t care one bit how much the club are paying Son, as long as he signs that contract.

