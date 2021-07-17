Barcelona have been dealt a blow in their efforts to get rid of out-of-favour midfielder Miralem Pjanic as Jose Mourinho has rejected the chance to re-sign the ace for Roma, according to Marca.

The Spanish publication report that Roma were ‘closely monitoring’ the creative midfielder but Jose Mourinho has rejected the opportunity to bring the 31-year-old back to the Italian capital.

It’s added that Pjanic’s wages were the ‘main issue’, the Bosnian was handed a deal worth €15m gross per season when he arrived in a swap deal that took Arthur to Juventus.

Barcelona shouldn’t be surprised to see that clubs are unwilling to match such a salary for Pjanic considering his minimal action for Ronald Koeman’s side last season.

Pjanic only started 13 of his 30 appearances for Barcelona in a miserable debut season, only 14 of his outings have been for 45 minutes or more as well, with the majority coming at the start of the season.

Marca add that Barcelona are open to loaning Pjanic out with their acceptance that the €45m valuation of Pjanic will not be met.

A loan would at least allow the Camp Nou outfit to recoup some money from Pjanic’s wages. Perhaps they should offer the outcast a run out in pre-season in order to drum up much-needed interest.