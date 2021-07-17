‘I have no hope for this club at all’ – These Arsenal fans react to pre-season draw against Rangers

It’s no surprise to see that some Arsenal fans have been left livid after the club drew against Rangers in a pre-season friendly that ended 2-2.

The Gunners looked atrocious when defending set-pieces, an area they were already weak in, as Steven Gerrard’s side took both their goals from corners.

In the early stages of the match, Pablo Mari and Mohamed Elneny looked away from the races as Leon Balogun was allowed to enter a crowded six-yard box and still score a header from a corner.

Arsenal were back on level terms in less than 10 minutes though, thanks to debutant Nuno Tavares, Mikel Arteta’s side went on to create plenty of chances but they lacked the all-important clinical touch.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed several golden opportunities in the opening 45 minutes, this being his worst blunder, and the North London outfit were eventually made to pay for their woes.

Hector Bellerin eased off his man at a corner in the 74th minute, leaving full-back partner Kieran Tierney to be absolutely dominated in the air as Cedric Itten scored.

Promising centre-forward Eddie Nketiah saved the Gunners the embarrassment of losing both of their first two pre-season encounters with a wonderful strike late on.

Here is how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the performance:

No improvements no first team signings I have no hope for this club at all. All of those players that came on from the bench bar Tierney I don’t want to see at this club they’re far from good enough — #KroenkeOut #EkIn (@C99Cody1) July 17, 2021

The joke is over now! Please sack Arteta. — SuperNumex (@Never_Melt) July 17, 2021

I know It’s only pre-season but sack Arteta the fraud before It’s too late — ??? (@Afc_Mxth) July 17, 2021

Could we swap managers with rangers — Nav (@nav_nm) July 17, 2021

I see the reason we were where we are last season , losing sitters and blaming the manager like he’s going to go score that himself — Harkinolar (@Harkinolar3) July 17, 2021

Serious work has to be done in terms of outgoings and incomings, hurry up — D?nny ??????? (@afcdxn) July 17, 2021

Arteta will get us relegated — ? #KroenkeOut (@Artsenalszn) July 17, 2021

I hope our new set-piece coach can work a miracle. I feel like when we concede them, we’re almost certain to concede.

Possession wise and keeping the ball, we are strong. We need to be more clinical with our finishing. — Jahan Miah (@JahanM_AFC) July 17, 2021

good game we need a better set piece coach should have been 5-1 if we take our chances — Yan ? (@Yandagunner) July 17, 2021

Same old stuff being repeated again & again could not capitalised chances .. hopefully better outcomes come wen league start — Rajeev (@I_Rajeev29) July 17, 2021

There were much more positive signs from the Gunners today in comparison to their lax performance in the defeat to Hibernian.

Emile Smith Rowe in particular was as lively as ever, crafting chances for the side, but it didn’t count for anything largely due to the off day from Aubameyang.

Arteta really needs to rethink his strategy when it comes to defending corners in particular after this afternoon though, otherwise Arsenal will be picked off by Premier League opposition in the new season.