‘I have no hope for this club at all’ – These Arsenal fans react to pre-season draw against Rangers

It’s no surprise to see that some Arsenal fans have been left livid after the club drew against Rangers in a pre-season friendly that ended 2-2.

The Gunners looked atrocious when defending set-pieces, an area they were already weak in, as Steven Gerrard’s side took both their goals from corners.

In the early stages of the match, Pablo Mari and Mohamed Elneny looked away from the races as Leon Balogun was allowed to enter a crowded six-yard box and still score a header from a corner.

Arsenal were back on level terms in less than 10 minutes though, thanks to debutant Nuno Tavares, Mikel Arteta’s side went on to create plenty of chances but they lacked the all-important clinical touch.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed several golden opportunities in the opening 45 minutes, this being his worst blunder, and the North London outfit were eventually made to pay for their woes.

Hector Bellerin eased off his man at a corner in the 74th minute, leaving full-back partner Kieran Tierney to be absolutely dominated in the air as Cedric Itten scored.

Promising centre-forward Eddie Nketiah saved the Gunners the embarrassment of losing both of their first two pre-season encounters with a wonderful strike late on.

See More: Video: Eddie Nketiah rescues Arsenal vs Rangers with clinical finish from tight angle

Here is how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the performance:

There were much more positive signs from the Gunners today in comparison to their lax performance in the defeat to Hibernian.

Emile Smith Rowe in particular was as lively as ever, crafting chances for the side, but it didn’t count for anything largely due to the off day from Aubameyang.

Arteta really needs to rethink his strategy when it comes to defending corners in particular after this afternoon though, otherwise Arsenal will be picked off by Premier League opposition in the new season.

  2. Arsenal are suffering from years of mismanagement and to blame Arteta is rather misplaced. It is high time Arsenal fans stopped being cry babies and too much negativity, Arteta is a very intelligent tactician with a clear thought process as to what he wants the team to look like, what he is obviously lacking is managerial experience , let us give him this season and support the team and see if there is improvement with a year’s experience.

    Fans have a right to criticise the manager and the team, the criticism should be constructive in order to help the team improve , criticism should not be meant to demean particular players or manager as this will only break instead of making the team.

