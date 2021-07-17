Manchester City’s pursuit of Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish, could soon be heading for an unsatisfactory conclusion after it was reported the England international was having second thoughts about the switch.

It was believed that Grealish’s move to the reigning champions was a formality once he has returned from his summer holiday, however, talkSPORT quote a source close to the player as suggesting that may not be the case.

The outlet’s transfer expert, Alex Crooks, has even suggested that the midfield dynamo could sign a new deal with the Villains, even though his current contract isn’t due to expire until 2025.

It would be a huge blow for Pep Guardiola, who is also apparently looking to acquire Harry Kane in this summer’s transfer window.

A Villa fan all his life, it’s clear what the club means to Grealish, and as has been shown this past year, not moving to a so-called big club isn’t going to impact his international chances.

Decisions, decisions.