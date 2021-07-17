Journalist provides update on Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds contract as wait for announcement continues

Leeds journalist Phil Hay, appearing on his podcast ‘The Phil Hay Show‘ has provided an update on the future of manager Marcelo Bielsa.

With a manager preparing to enter the fourth season of his tenure with a club, you’d expect him to be under contract, or at least have a contract announcement impending.

However, Bielsa is a unique case, with the Argentine only signing deals year-by-year. His contract for the 2021/22 campaign has not yet been announced by Leeds.

Leeds’ Premier League campaign kicks off against Manchester United on August 14th, less than a month away, but Bielsa’s future is still ambiguous – or is it?

Speaking on ‘The Phil Hay Show’, the Leeds journalist has given his take on the Bielsa situation, and he doesn’t feel as though there’s anything to worry about.

“There was never any doubt last summer, it was all just about getting it done and again, this time around, he hasn’t signed it but there’s no fundamental issue there.”

“It’s just sorting out the crossing the T’s, dotting the I’s, as you always have to do with Bielsa.”

“I don’t doubt that at some point, we’ll get an announcement for at least another 12 months. He does seem extremely locked into this more so than ever.”

Bielsa’s nonchalance is one of his most endearing characteristics. There’s little doubt he’ll be in charge of Leeds next year – even if a contract was NEVER announced, that’s just the way he operates…

