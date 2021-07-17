It isn’t just Barcelona that are desperate to offload some of their highest earners this summer, with Juventus looking into a swap deal with the Catalans that would see Miralem Pjanic return to the bianconeri and Aaron Ramsey head to the Camp Nou.

The former Arsenal star wouldn’t appear to have much of a future under Max Allegri, who it appears, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, wants to work with Pjanic again, particularly since Arthur, who was involved in the swap that took the Bosnia to Barca, is out for at least two months.

MORE: Liverpool sign Polish Messi

The stumbling block does appear to be Ramsey’s salary.

It’s abundantly clear that Pjanic has no future at Barcelona, having hardly been utilised by Ronald Koeman since he first signed for the La Liga outfit.

With him apparently earning approximately €9m net, getting him off of the wage bill would be a blessing.

More Stories / Latest News Journalist provides update on Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds contract as wait for announcement continues Photo: Italy stars Bonucci and Chiellini enjoying a holiday together after Euro 2020 triumph (Video) Arsenal new boy Nuno Tavares marks his first appearance with equalising goal against Rangers

However, Ramsey also doesn’t come cheap in that respect, so a straight swap would appear to be highly unlikely at this stage.

If Juve were able to come back with attractive terms, then there’s every reason to think a deal could be constructed to suit all parties.