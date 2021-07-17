Leeds United remain interested in signing Man United attacker

Despite narrowly missing out on securing his signature in previous seasons, Leeds United are reportedly still interested in Manchester United attacker Daniel James.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s dedicated Leeds United journalist Phil Hay, who has claimed that Marcelo Bielsa remains a big fan of the Welsh winger.

Having lost out in the race to James to rivals United during the January window of 2019, the Whites have been forced to watch one of their top transfer targets turn out for their bitter enemy.

However, hope that a deal could finally be reached is on the horizon after Hay confirmed the Whites remain strongly interested in the 23-year-old.

READ MORE: ‘The worst I’ve seen for some years’ – Former Arsenal legend appalled at the racist abuse levelled at England players since Euro 2020 final defeat

Bielsa’s pursuit of James could have been handed a major boost after the Red Devils’ recently announced they have reached a £73m agreement with Borussia Dortmund for winger Jadon Sancho, as per ManUtd.

With Sancho’s impending arrival expected to nudge James even further down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order, surely a transfer for James in the near future is more likely now than ever before.