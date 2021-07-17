Why Daniel Levy could be tempted to sell Harry Kane to Chelsea over Manchester City

Daniel Levy might be more interested in dealing with Chelsea over Harry Kane, with Tammy Abraham potentially being included in negotiations.

That’s according to The Athletic, who run through the options on the table for Levy over Kane, whose future with Tottenham is in doubt.

While Manchester City have the resources to splash out on Kane, and could offer some attractive options in exchange, The Athletic note that there is a belief among some that Levy would be more open to selling to Chelsea.

Exactly why that is is not completely clear, but the report does note that the prospect of striker Tammy Abraham being included in a player-plus-cash deal could appeal to the Tottenham chairman.

No deal which involves selling Kane, let alone to Chelsea, is likely to appeal to the Tottenham fanbase, but ultimately it’s Levy to has to make what will be one of the most difficult decisions of his Spurs tenure.

Whether it be Chelsea, City or any other Premier League club, it’s a rotten solution.

