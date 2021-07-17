Menu

Man United expected to launch second bid for La Liga star

Manchester United FC
Seemingly interested in bringing in two new defenders, Manchester United, who are also in the hunt for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, are now understood to be upping their pursuit of Kieran Trippier.

That’s according to a recent report from The Mirror, who claims that despite already seeing one bid turned down, the Red Devils are preparing to launch an improved offer.

Trippier, 30, joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 following a £19.8m move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Since arriving in Spain, the experienced English full-back has gone on to feature in 68 matches, in all competitions, with his latest contributions helping his side lift last season’s La Liga title.

However, despite only joining the club two years ago, recent reports have suggested the 30-year-old would love a move back to the Premier League with United seemingly in the driving seat to secure his signature (MEN).

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from The Mirror who are expecting the Red Devils’ hierarchy to test Atletico Madrid’s resolve once again as they prepare a second, improved bid for the England international.

