Man United identify Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal target as possible Pogba replacement

According to recent reports, should midfielder Paul Pogba end up moving to Paris-Saint Germain this summer, Manchester United will turn their attention to Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims the midfielder has several admirers, including Premier League trio Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The outlet note that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are currently leading the race to sign the highly-rated playmaker, especially considering the Gunners offered €40m last summer.

However, with Liverpool entering the mix as well this time around, the young Frenchman’s future remains desperately uncertain.

In addition to Liverpool, the latest club to express an interest is understood to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

However, United aren’t likely to go all out to land the midfielder and are only expected to up their interest if Paris-Saint Germain ends up signing World Cup winner Pogba.

Aouar has featured in 170 senior matches, in all competitions, for Lyon and has directly contributed to 63 goals, along the way.