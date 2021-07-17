Man United plan on using highly-rated defender in new role if Trippier signs

According to recent reports, should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer successfully sign Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier this summer, then a new role could be in store for full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the Red Devils’ pursuit of Trippier could prompt a defensive shake-up.

After joining the club in 2019, Wan-Bissaka has gone on to cement his place among some of Europe’s most defensively sound full-backs.

However, one area of the English defender’s game that is frequently criticised is his ability to contribute effectively in attack.

Often compared to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Wan-Bissaka continues to see his attacking stats scrutinised.

However, seemingly accepting that the young full-back’s best attributes lie in his defensive responsibilities, manager Solskjaer is expected to work around the defender’s weaknesses.

The Sun claim that should the club manage to sign Trippier, who is understood to be keen on a move to Old Trafford (MEN), then Solskjaer will move Wan-Bissaka to form one-third of a back three.

This possible backline change would prompt the Red Devils to play a 3-4- or a 3-5-2 formation more often next season.