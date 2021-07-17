Manchester United have been offered the services of Vinicius Junior as part of talks with Real Madrid regarding the summer signing of Raphael Varane, according to the Mirror.

The Mirror have found that Florentino Perez is on a mission to raise the funds needed to finance a move for Paris Saint-Germain sensation and long-term target Kylian Mbappe.

It’s added that Los Blancos will need to sell one more player in addition to Varane in order to gather the money necessary to swoop for Mbappe, and it looks like they’re willing to part with 21-year-old Vinicius.

The Mirror share that Madrid value Vinicius at £68.5m, a figure that isn’t too surprising considering they shelled out a reported £36m for the Brazilian as part of the deal struck in the summer of 2017.

It’s added that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are keen on the inconsistent but skilful winger, however not at that valuation, so a loan deal that would become permanent is seen as the likely transfer formula.

Vinicius has made 118 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 14 goals and contributing 23 assists. The ace hasn’t become the key player fans would’ve expected so far, but he’s just 21 years old.

The winger has been pretty inconsistent with his performances, as should be expected of a youngster, but Vinicius boasts the blistering pace and trickery to be a threat to almost any opposition.

Considering that United have Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Amad Diallo and Dan James to call on as wide options, as well as Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and a returning Jesse Lingard – this really doesn’t seem like a position that the Red Devils should look to be strengthening right now.

Back to the Varane front, our friends over at Stretty News have exclusively found that claims from the Spanish media that a €58m transfer had been agreed are premature, though a deal is expected.