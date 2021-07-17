Manchester United targeting three more summer signings

Manchester United aim to make three more signings this summer, according to the Express as they look to finalise the recruitment of Jadon Sancho and reportedly close in on a deal for Raphael Varane.
The Red Devils have sealed the signature of Tom Heaton already, whilst they’ve reached an agreement in principle for Jadon Sancho and confirmation of a deal is subject to personal terms and a medical.
The Express add that United feel confident that five new additions would ensure they are ready to challenge for major honours next season.
The intensifying interest in Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane is mentioned, whilst it’s noted that talks are underway for Kieran Trippier and that a defensive midfielder is eyed by the club.
United do seem to be trying to get there business done much earlier than usual, which will be a pleasant surprise for fans.
It doesn’t seem that they have a concrete target in mind for defensive midfield as they work on the deals for Trippier and Varane which might be a cause for concern from some.
Nice