New PSG signing Achraf Hakimi tests positive for Covid-19

Paris Saint-Germain have been hoovering up some of European football’s best talent of late, but have been dealt a bitter blow with the news that one new signing, Achraf Hakimi, has tested positive for Covid-19.

L’Equipe, cited by Mundo Deportivo, broke the news on Saturday lunchtime, and it means the full-back will now need to self isolate for 10 days, throwing his and PSG’s pre-season into chaos.

MORE: Liverpool sign Polish Messi

Being 10 days behind everyone else at this stage is an awful lot of time to make up, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if this impacts Hakimi’s ability to make an immediate splash for his new side.

More Stories / Latest News Aston Villa’s ‘open’ Jack Grealish stance could be a blow to Man City’s summer transfer hopes Video: Barcelona star Lionel Messi mobbed after leaving a restaurant in Miami Chelsea defender sets out bold aim for new season amid intense competition

In the meantime, Mauricio Pochettino will have to make do without the player and hope that no more staff fall prey to a disease that’s starting to rise, in terms of positive cases, Europe-wide once more.

Signed for €60m, the former Real Madrid and Inter star has a contract until 2026.