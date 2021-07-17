Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin may have hinted at unhappiness with the way in which the Toon outfit are being handled with a cryptic post to Twitter.

The 24-year-old shared a quote that has been widely attributed to genius Albert Einstein as a fleet on Twitter, those are essentially their equivalent of an Instagram story and remain up for just 24 hours.

Newcastle’s entertaining attacker shared the “If you do the same thing over and over again you cannot ever expect different outcome” quite from Einstein, which the Business Insider investigated some years ago, finding that these words were never actually said by the great mind.

Saint-Maximin insisted to Sky Sports in an interview just before the end of the season that the Magpies should not ‘fighting against relegation’, adding that ‘supporters deserve’ a challenge for the top 10.

Some may take Saint-Maximin’s fleet as a dig at the club’s lack of signings this summer considering his previous comments around what the club’s ambition should be, but it could mean anything.

The Frenchman could’ve just been venting about something in his personal life, though the social media King doesn’t usually tend to use the Twitter platform towards that end.

Allan Saint-Maximin sends his message to Steve Bruce ahead of the new season. pic.twitter.com/ZlhZNTYsiH — Joe (@JoeWritesftbl) July 15, 2021

Saint-Maximin has been one of few glimmers of excitement for the Magpies since he was signed in the 2019 in a deal worth up to £20m, per the Guardian, the last thing the club need is him being unsettled.

The tricky wide-man has scored six goals and registered eight assists in 51 Premier League appearances for Newcastle, which don’t really tell the true story of how important he is to their attack.

We’ll find out how Saint-Maximin truly feels with his activity in social media in the next couple of weeks, it will be interesting to see whether the ace will use fleets (which are on the way out on Twitter) or will air his thoughts in the traditional way.