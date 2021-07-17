Though the furore surrounding Rafa Benitez’s appointment by Everton has died down, the anger on Merseyside still appears to be simmering under the surface, however, one former Liverpool star won’t be joining in the chorus of disapproval.

The Spaniard became the first manager to cross the sacred divide in generations, and it’s safe to say that both Evertonians and Liverpudlians are split on his decision to swap red for blue.

One person that won’t be castigating Benitez for his choice is former Liverpool midfielder, Michael Thomas.

“He [Benitez] is a very good manager that has worked at the highest level so there is no surprise that Everton snapped him up,” he said to CaughtOffside.

“His professionalism is not to be questioned so they have got themselves a top manager.

“It is a bit weird to see a manager go from Liverpool and end up at Everton, but I hope the fans respect his career choice.”

Thomas also believes that the Reds are in a much better position now than they have been for some while, with the returns of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez giving them much needed strength in the centre of defence.

“Liverpool are in a great position going into the season,” Thomas continued.

“They have the hunger and quality with Virgil and Joe coming back in, along with a new and exciting player at the back.

“I can see their defensive solidarity coming back this season and would imagine they will be strengthening in attacking areas.”

With supporters allowed back into stadiums from the beginning of the season, the Merseyside derbies will have added spice.