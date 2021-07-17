Olympique de Marseille nears deal for Boca Juniors ace

The Boca Juniors forward, Cristian Pavón, has always been the object of desire for Jorge Sampaoli. For this reason, the Argentine tactician is going to try to take him to Olympique de Marseille.

Marca reports that Olympique de Marseille would buy the 25-year-old for a figure close to €6-million for 50-percent of the player’s rights. The forward’s contract expires next summer, and Boca Juniors understands that they can’t afford to lose Pavón for free.

Furthermore, the French club could offer up Diario Benedetto as part of the deal, although it would be on loan. However, the idea of ??the forward would be not to return to the South American giant since he does not intend to lower the figures of his contract.

Sampaoli has long had an interest in Pavón, considering the Argentine tactician called him up in 2018 as part of the Argentina national team that went to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.