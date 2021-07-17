Petition for Italy v England replay surpasses 140k signatures and COULD be debated in Parliament

A petition for the Italy v England Euro 2020 final to be replayed might ACTUALLY be debated in Parliament – if only briefly.

England were defeated by Italy on penalties on their home turf, so you can imagine why the fans are feeling a little bitter in wake of the contest.

So bitter, in fact, that a petition for the game to be replayed has, at the time of writing, surpassed 140k signatures.

The gripe among the England fans was the Italian players’ behaviour throughout, notably THAT Giorgio Chiellini ‘tackle’ on Bukayo Saka.

Chiellini should be off!

That was DISGUSTING on Saka! RED CARD!#Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/1FIaPJR0pz — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 11, 2021

Pictures courtesy of the BBC

The petition organiser, Sharon Guilmen, issued an update to her fellow discontented England supporters a few days ago.

“I am working on sending as many emails to agencies and possible people who will be able to help and assist more. Carry on sharing and commenting, signing, doing everything you can. Let’s try our hardest to get our country a fair chance!”

MORE: ‘The worst I’ve seen for some years’ – Former Arsenal legend appalled at the racist abuse levelled at England players since Euro 2020 final defeat

As per the guidelines issued by the UK government themselves, any petition which surpasses 100k signatures will be considered for a debate in Parliament.

With this one far surpassing that point, there is a genuine possibility that the UK MPs could be debating whether the Euro 2020 final should be replayed.

Unfortunately for those hoping to see football have a second chance at coming home, this has virtually no chance of passing through Parliament, and they definitely don’t have the authority.

It’s a nice try, though!

Click here for more of the latest fallout from Euro 2020