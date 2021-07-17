West Ham defender wanted by Premier League trio, market value stands at £15M+

Three Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation of West Ham defender Issa Diop, according to Foot Mercato.

West Ham signed Diop from Toulouse back in the summer of 2018. The BBC reported that the Hammers had parted with £22M to get the deal done, a club-record fee at the time.

After a strong start to life at the London Stadium, Diop has fallen below the standards he set for himself previously. As a result, he has surrendered his spot in the starting XI.

Still, Diop’s stock remains high, or so is suggested by a recent report by Foot Mercato, which claims that there is plenty of interest in signing the Frenchman from within the Premier League.

MORE: West Ham linked with £20M-rated Man City midfielder, Crystal Palace and Southampton also keen

As per the French outlet, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all interested in signing the 24-year-old from West Ham before the transfer window closes.

Transfermarkt report that, with his contract due to expire in 2023, Diop’s market value is around €18M (£15.4M). There’s no mention in the report by Foot Mercato how far West Ham’s valuation differs to that.

Diop evidently has raw talent, as he’s proven previously, but it’s difficult to see him turning things around at West Ham. A move away from the club could be in the best interests of all parties.

Click here for more of the latest West Ham news