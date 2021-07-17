Raphael Varane is reportedly still undecided on his future amid reports Manchester United are close to a deal.

Reports emerged from Spain this morning that United had all-but closed a €58million deal with Real Madrid for Varane.

But as reported by Stretty News, that is not the case with the centre-back yet to decide on his future amid reported interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, while PSG have also been tipped to make a move.

According to Marca, Varane is still yet to decide on his future with Real Madrid’s contract offer yet to get a response after weeks of waiting.

The centre-back has not accepted or rejected the offer at this point, leaving his future in limbo with just one year remaining on his current deal.

Real Madrid know they will need to sell Varane if they cannot tie him down to a new deal in order to avoid losing him for free next summer.

But at this point, they reportedly remain unsure on whether the Frenchman wants to stay or go, suggesting this transfer saga could continue to move very slowly.