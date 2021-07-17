Saúl Niguez’s agent has spoken out amid rumours the midfielder could be sent packing by Atletico Madrid this summer.

Marca have reported that the reported deal that could see Saúl swapped with Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona could well be possible, though the issue remains Greizmann’s large wage.

Barcelona are keen to get rid of the Frenchman for that reason as they look to reduce their salary bill to re-sign Lionel Messi and register their new signings.

And being the club’s biggest earner, Griezmann is the most obvious choice to be shipped out, and that’s where the Saúl talk began.

But there are also reports suggesting both Chelsea and Liverpool could make a move for the Spain international this summer, with Pete O’Rourke reporting the Premier League duo are interested.

And speaking to Diario AS, Saúl’s agent Joshua Barnett far from quashed the rumours of a departure this summer.

“Nothing has been decided, Saúl has as many options to stay as to leave,” he said.

“Saúl will do with his future what is best for Saúl.”