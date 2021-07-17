Arsenal really are closing in on the completion of the signing of Ben White as transfer insider Fabrizio Romano notes that the first part of paperwork for the deal was signed today.

The Athletic broke news of the North London outfit reaching an agreement in principle with Brighton for the centre-back last night and it’s now just a matter of time until marquee addition is announced.

Romano has shared that White has agreed a five-year contract as part of the £50m deal that will take him to the Emirates, but medicals and the official confirmation will only come after the ace’s holidays.

White broke into the England squad this summer, featuring in the Three Lions’ pre-Euros friendlies before earning a spot in Gareth Southgate’s final squad, though he never featured in the tournament.

The 23-year-old only has one season of Premier League football under his belt but his performances have clearly caught the eye of Mikel Arteta and Arsenal chief Edu Gaspar.

Arsenal will pay £50m for Ben White, first part of paperworks signed today. Contract agreed until 2026, announcement after medicals once he’ll be back from holidays. ??? #AFC Lokonga will be announced soon. Locatelli deal, not progressing yet. ? More: https://t.co/F0BAhNMy3F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2021

White announced himself as one of the nation’s promising defensive talents with superb displays whilst away on loan with Leeds in the Championship in their promotion-winning season.

The 6ft defender was then offered the chance to shine in Brighton’s first-team, forming a decent backline alongside the likes of Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster, whilst he was also called on as a defensive midfielder on a few occasions.

Arsenal are certainly taking a risk in recruiting White for such a massive fee, but the former Southampton academy ace’s career is certainly on the up and he’s hopefully the long-awaited answer to a problem position for the Gunners.