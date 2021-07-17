There could be some good news in the offing for supporters of either Liverpool or Chelsea, with one summer target indicating that he is being kicked out of his current club.

At just 26 years of age, Saul Niguez could prove to be a hugely influential purchase, and it appears that Atletico Madrid are prepared to do business.

MORE: Polish Messi signs for Liverpool

Barcelona have been linked with the player in a swap deal with former Atletico star, Antoine Griezmann, however, nothing has yet transpired between the two Spanish giants.

Jurgen Klopp is known to be searching for a worthwhile replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, whilst Thomas Tuchel has to be interested in any high quality talent that becomes available.

According to a video on MARCA, and cited by football.london, Saul would appear to understand that his time at the Wanda Metropolitano is soon to be up.

Despite chants from the crowd of ‘Saul, quedate’ (Saul, stay), he responds by suggesting that Atleti are kicking him out.