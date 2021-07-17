Mikel Arteta has to get things exactly right in terms of his Arsenal team selections in 2021/22, and to that end, one star who is struggling to make an impact at the club could well be moved on with three clubs alert to that possibility.

With only a season left on his current Arsenal deal, and having only played a handful of times for the Gunners last season, it’s difficult to believe that Reiss Nelson still has a career at the north London outfit.

However, according to CBS Sports, cited by Sports Mole, there are three Premier League clubs that would be more than happy to acquire his services; Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Two of the three interested clubs are still in the capital, which would clearly be an attractive proposition, whilst the Seagulls are a short drive down the M23, so aren’t out of the question either.

If he wants to progress, there’s little point in staying at the Emirates unless Arteta gives the player the green light to more minutes throughout the upcoming campaign.