Valencia looks to land Copa America winner to reinforce its backline

The outstanding performance of Gonzalo Montiel in the final of the Copa América, as expected, reawakened the interest of European teams that have been following his evolution in recent years at River Plate.

Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via Marca) La Liga club Valencia CF is formalizing an offer of around €11-million that could garner the interest of the South American giant.

The 24-year-old’s contract expires next year, and so River Plate could be enticed to listen to offers for the right-back. Montiel has made 132 appearances, where he’s scored six goals while registering 14 assists.

Montiel has long been on the list of Valencia’s target list, and now it seems the Spanish club wants to make sure they land the player that would bring a winning mentality to their squad.

Since 2017, Montiel has won the Copa Libertadores, Argentina Cup, and was part of the Argentina squad that won the Copa America this summer against Brazil.