Menu

(Video) A crowd outside a Miami cafe swarms Lionel Messi

Copa America
Posted by

After winning the 2021 Copa América, Lionel Messi is now ready to enjoy his vacation. The 34-year-old spent a few days in Rosario, and now he has moved completely, with his family, to Miami.

However, the Argentina international cannot rest because the people’s desperation for a photo with Messi is everywhere in Florida.

More Stories / Latest News
Olympique de Marseille nears deal for Boca Juniors ace
“We are going to win it” – AFA President reveals conversation with Argentina national team manager before Copa America final
Valencia looks to land Copa America winner to reinforce its backline

On his first day in Miami, Messi went to a cafe in the Surfside area, and evidently, people found out that he was dining there. When the Argentine forward wanted to leave the place, he found many people cheering him for his Copa America title.

Logically, Messi had to choose to follow the security personnel because otherwise, he would not leave the place with the crowd waiting outside the eating establishment.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.