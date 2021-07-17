(Video) A crowd outside a Miami cafe swarms Lionel Messi

After winning the 2021 Copa América, Lionel Messi is now ready to enjoy his vacation. The 34-year-old spent a few days in Rosario, and now he has moved completely, with his family, to Miami.

However, the Argentina international cannot rest because the people’s desperation for a photo with Messi is everywhere in Florida.

On his first day in Miami, Messi went to a cafe in the Surfside area, and evidently, people found out that he was dining there. When the Argentine forward wanted to leave the place, he found many people cheering him for his Copa America title.

Logically, Messi had to choose to follow the security personnel because otherwise, he would not leave the place with the crowd waiting outside the eating establishment.