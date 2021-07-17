Video: Arsenal concede from another Rangers corner after Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney mix-up

Arsenal fell behind to Rangers for the second time in this afternoon’s pre-season friendly after another showing of sloppy defending from a corner in the 74th minute of the warm-up tie.

The Gunners looked even shakier than they did when Leon Balogun opened the scoring for Steven Gerrard’s side early on, with Glen Middleton’s corner from the right soaring over almost everyone.

Middleton’s delivery was uninterrupted as it floated over to the far post, where Hector Bellerin had lost track of his man, Cedric Itten.

Itten leapt into the air, being challenged by Kieran Tierney, but the 6f2 forward dominated the left-back in the duel as expected and the ball was steered into the back of the net.

It’s unclear whether Bellerin decided to ease off of Itten when he noticed that Tierney was about to challenge for the ball or if the Scotsman was coming across having noticed the right-back lose his man.

Arsenal concede their third set-piece goal in two games. pic.twitter.com/fIEG6nbKl9 — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) July 17, 2021

Cedric Itten 2-1. Another header for Rangers! #RANARS pic.twitter.com/emuWZANZri — Andrew Mulder McCoi5t E5q. (@ojmiester87) July 17, 2021

Pictures from Arsenal and Rangers TV.

Mikel Arteta might want to rip up whatever defensive set-pieces script Arsenal are working on after today, the Gunners will get picked off from corners in the Premier League if they remain like this.