(Video) Arsenal new boy Nuno Tavares marks his first appearance with equalising goal against Rangers

Arsenal new boy Nuno Tavares found the back of the net during his first appearance for the club against Rangers.

Tavares signed for Arsenal from Benfica a week ago, with the necessary paperwork not completed in time for him to compete in their first pre-season fixture against Hibernian.

With the full-back watching from the sidelines, Arsenal were defeated 2-1 by the Scottish outfit, an embarrassing way to start their 2021/22 season preparations.

Today’s clash with Scottish champions Rangers promised to provide a different kind of test for Mikel Arteta’s men, as was proven with Leon Balogun, not to be confused with Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, opening the scoring for Rangers.

Thankfully for Arsenal, Tavares appeared intent on marking his first appearance for his new club with a goal, and managed to achieve it after pressing high against his opposing defenders, winning the ball and finding the corner.

What a way to announce yourself to the Arsenal supporters!

Nuno Tavares scores to bring it level at 1-1! #afc pic.twitter.com/evHeMWsgin — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) July 17, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Arsenal FC

