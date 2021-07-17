Being recognised is a daily part of life for Lionel Messi, though even he must’ve been stunned at the size of the crowd that mobbed him as he left a restaurant in Miami.

On holiday with his family after a long season with Barcelona and an epic Copa America tournament win with Argentina, he was attempting to enjoy some down time.

MORE: Liverpool sign Polish Messi

Trying to get to his car became an exercise in keeping the mob at bay, however.