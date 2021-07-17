Being recognised is a daily part of life for Lionel Messi, though even he must’ve been stunned at the size of the crowd that mobbed him as he left a restaurant in Miami.
On holiday with his family after a long season with Barcelona and an epic Copa America tournament win with Argentina, he was attempting to enjoy some down time.
Trying to get to his car became an exercise in keeping the mob at bay, however.
Este chico. And people question him for being stand-offish, or “cold”. The man is living a life none of us mere mortals can even fathom. pic.twitter.com/HZG9B8suM5
— Alan Feehely (@azulfeehely) July 16, 2021