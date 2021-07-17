Video: Eddie Nketiah rescues Arsenal vs Rangers with clinical finish from tight angle

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have Eddie Nketiah to thank for saving themselves from complete embarrassment in a pre-season friendly against Rangers, as the 22-year-old netted a late equaliser.

Less than eight minutes after the Gunners fell behind to the Scottish champions for the second time, once again coming from a corner, Nketiah battled away to make it 2-2.

Hector Bellerin looked to play the ball through to Reiss Nelson in a tidy one-two in the 82nd minute, but the right-back’s pass was cut out, thankfully for Arsenal the chance wasn’t shut out there and then.

Nketiah reacted quickly to snatch the ball before Glen Middleton could get control of his interception, the striker then skipped down the right side of the box, with it looking like he’d be crowded out.

The talent came back inside on his left-foot and somehow managed to fire the ball into the near post corner with a wonderful strike with his weaker foot.

See More: Video: Arsenal concede from another Rangers corner after Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney mix-up

Eddie Nketiah equalises for Arsenal. 2-2 now. ??????? pic.twitter.com/H7EdAb5XcT — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) July 17, 2021

Pictures from Arsenal and Rangers TV.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Arsenal concede from another Rangers corner after Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney mix-up West Ham linked with £20M-rated Man City midfielder, Crystal Palace and Southampton also keen Crystal Palace mentioned in the running to sign out of favour Arsenal youngster

Nketiah was one of the substitutes who entered the pitch in the 62nd minute, the same time that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was taken off after a sloppy performance which included this absolute sitter.

With a finish like this in Nketiah’s locker, the academy graduate has shown that he deserves more meaningful first-team opportunities for the Gunners, though that will be harder now that fellow talent Folarin Balogun has emerged.