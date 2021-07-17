Video: Pablo Mari, Elneny and Nicolas Pepe all beat as Balogun scores against Arsenal in towering Rangers opener

Arsenal’s shaky start to pre-season has continued this afternoon as they’ve fallen behind to Rangers in just the 13th minute of today’s friendly at Ibrox.

Rangers skipper James Tavernier fired in an inviting corner from the left side, Mohamed Elneny was the man tasked with tracking Leon Balogun in a foolish mismatch that was quickly proved as a mistake.

Centre-back Balogun steered away from Elneny before charging into the six-yard area, the ball flew over the head of a leaping Nicolas Pepe and Gunners defender Pablo Mari couldn’t get in front of Balogun, leaving the Nigerian to head the ball into the corner with a fine header.

Great goal for Leon Balogun 1-0 Rangers #RANARS pic.twitter.com/6f0UTgChtS — Andrew Mulder McCoi5t E5q. (@ojmiester87) July 17, 2021

Pictures from Rangers TV.

Mikel Arteta should be absolutely livid with how the Gunners handled this set-piece, Balogun was allowed to charge into the six-yard box and head home.