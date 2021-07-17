Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses absolute sitter for Arsenal vs Rangers in disastrous first-half display from captain

Arsenal have even managed to make pre-season competition difficult for themselves as they shared the spoils with Rangers in the first-half of this afternoon’s friendly.

One Gunners star in particular struggled massively – captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the striker missed ‘three sitters’ in the opening 45 minutes as Goal’s Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts noted.

The most shocking blunder from the 32-year-old came in the 39th minute of the encounter. Emile Smith Rowe showed why Arsenal should keep him at all costs as the 20-year-old drove from the halfway line.

Smith Rowe danced away from several Rangers players, slaloming into the box where he fired off a low shot that was parried away.

The ball spilled right out to Aubameyang, who was just a couple of yards out, but the superstar had a moment to forget as his side-foot effort was not directed into the corner.

That allowed Rangers youngster Calvin Bassey to slide down and block the effort, it was valiant defending but a player of Aubameyang’s calibre should’ve stuck the ball well out of reach.

Superb driving run from Smith Rowe, his shot is saved and Aubameyang somehow fails to score the rebound. He’s having a absolute shocker in front of goal. Three sitters missed. He was far too casual then. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 17, 2021

Aubameyang should genuinely be on a hattrick already. Hopefully he’s saving his shooting boots for the Premier League. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 17, 2021

This certainly isn’t a promising display from Aubameyang after what was a difficult season, fans will be hoping that the captain can get his finishing back up to scratch before the new campaign starts.