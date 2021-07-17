(Video) Wilfried Zaha scores Crystal Palace’s first goal under Patrick Vieira after smart Rob Street assist

Wilfried Zaha is off the mark for pre-season, having netted for Crystal Palace in their friendly against Walsall this afternoon.

Zaha netted a joint career-best ten Premier League goals last campaign and will be looking to better to that under Patrick Vieira this time around.

Now 28-years-old, Zaha is at the peak of his powers, and now is the time to prove it.

While Palace will be playing considerably stronger tames than Walsall this campaign, you can only beat what’s in front of you, and Zaha appears intent on giving the League Two outfit a beatdown this afternoon.

After linking up with 19-year-old academy prospect Rob Street, Zaha found the back of the back of the net with a smart finish to bag Palace’s first goal under Vieira.

Pictures courtesy of Palace TV

There’s not many conclusions that can be drawn from pre-season, especially against such weak opposition, but Palace fans will take pleasure in seeing Zaha find the back of the net.

