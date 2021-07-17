West Ham linked with £20M-rated Man City midfielder, Crystal Palace and Southampton also keen

West Ham are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera, according to the Telegraph.

Herrera, who has made 21 appearances for the Venezuelan National Team, has spent his entire Manchester City career out on loan.

Having been signed by City from Atletico Venezuela in January of 2017, Herrera was immediately loaned to affiliate club New York City FC.

Loans to Heusca and Granada have followed, with the Telegraph under the impression that he has earned himself a £20M valuation.

The report also notes of interest from West Ham, who will be looking to strengthen this summer ahead of their Europa League campaign next term.

Southampton and Crystal Palace are also linked by the Telegraph, but neither can offer Herrera European football.

West Ham will have a lengthy list of targets under consideration this summer, so it’s anyone’s guess how considerable their interest in the 23-year-old is.

As with every transfer rumour, we’ll have to wait and see.

