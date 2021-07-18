Euro giants identify potential £25m transfer to replace Manchester United target

Atletico Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons to replace Manchester United target Kieran Trippier.

According to the Daily Mirror, the La Liga champions are set to face another bid from Man Utd for Trippier, and that could lead Diego Simeone’s side to pursue a potential £25m move for Aarons.

MORE: How Arsenal beat Man Utd to Ben White transfer

The talented young defender has shown immense potential in his short career so far, and he could be a fine signing for £25m, which should end up being a great investment if he lives up to his full potential.

United will no doubt be interested in this development, with Atletico perhaps preparing for Trippier to move on if they’re on the look-out for players to take his place.

The Red Devils would do well to land Trippier to provide more competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as well as give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a more attacking option in that area of the pitch.

Attacking full-backs are increasingly important in the modern game, with Liverpool and Manchester City’s recent success in a large part down to the form of players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Kyle Walker.