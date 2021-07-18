Manchester United star gives possible clue over his future amid transfer speculation

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has spoken about how much he’s looking forward to the new season at Old Trafford, despite being linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

The Brazil international joined the Red Devils from Porto last summer, but hasn’t played as much as many would have expected after the resurgence of Luke Shaw in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team.

This has led to some transfer gossip suggesting Telles could make a speedy departure from Man Utd this summer, with Calciomercato recently linking him with Roma.

Still, Telles himself has told United’s official site just how happy he is to be at the club and how much he feels the fans believe in him.

“I’m really happy to be back here. It’s a pleasure to be at Manchester United coming into my second season,” he said.

“Last season, we came really close to winning trophies, so we go into this next season with a lot of desire and I really want to show my work and my value here at the club.

“I’m really looking forward to the game, I’m going into the game with a lot of desire,” the Brazilian added. “I think it’s a really great opportunity for us players who have been here for the last two weeks.

“It’s going to be a tough test but we’re really well prepared for it. We’ve been working really hard in training today, and this last week, and I believe it’s an opportunity to show my value my quality and my potential here at Manchester United.

“I know Manchester United Football Club and the fans really believe in me.”

All in all, the 28-year-old doesn’t sound like someone who’s itching for a transfer away, so MUFC fans will probably still be seeing him stick around for a little longer yet.

Shaw’s immense form for England at Euro 2020, however, surely means he’s going to continue to be Solskjaer’s first choice in the season ahead, so it could be a big ask for Telles to get himself a run in the side.