Newcastle United make decision over the future of fan favourite centre-forward

Andy Carroll will be leaving Newcastle United, according to information provided in a report published by The Shields Gazette.

Carroll was a fan favourite during his early years with Newcastle United and went on to enjoy a successful stint with West Ham.

However, serious, recurring injury problems have marred his career, with West Ham releasing him and a romantic return to St. James’ Park having been agreed.

Two years down the line, and with just the one goal having been scored since returning, Carroll is set to depart the club having not been offered a new deal.

That’s according to claims made in a report by The Shields Gazette, who report that Newcastle have tightened their budget and will not be proposing Carroll an extension.

With Carroll now 32-years-old, having endured an injury ridden career, he must be wondering how many years he has left playing at the top level – or at any level, for that matter.

The best outcome for all parties would be for Carroll to find a new club, probably in England, where he can enjoy a couple of years of success before hanging up his boots.

Newcastle also ought to focus on signing players who are going to contribute to the cause, rather than those who have a close affiliation with the club.

Favours don’t get you anywhere in football…

