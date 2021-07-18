Mikel Arteta drops possible Arsenal transfer hint after 2-2 draw vs Rangers

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dropped a possible hint over incoming transfers after the team’s 2-2 pre-season friendly draw against Rangers.

The Gunners have not made the best start to the close-season, with no wins from their fixtures in Scotland, though they’re now heading out for further matches in the US.

We saw new signing Nuno Tavares in action yesterday, with the young Portuguese left-back scoring a fine goal against Rangers to offer Arsenal fans a glimpse of his potential.

And speaking after the game, Arteta seemed to hint that more new arrivals could soon be on the way as he spoke about hoping to have some new faces on board soon.

“Now a little bit of recovery. We trained really hard, played two games, and now we’re going to be travelling to America in the next week,” Arteta is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“We didn’t have any injuries which is really positive in the first week. We’re going to have some new faces arriving probably, so very positive.”

As recently reported in the tweet below by the reliable Fabrizio Romano, it could be that Arsenal are close to completing deals for Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White, so those might be the players Arteta is talking about…