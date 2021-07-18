Reiss Nelson is said to have liked an Instagram post linking him with a move away from Arsenal this summer.

According to CBS Sports, Premier League trio Brighton, Palace and Brentford are interested in signing Nelson on loan this summer.

Nelson was given little opportunity at the Emirates Stadium last season, appearing just twice in the Premier League, and it’s thought he needs a loan move to continue his development, still only 21 years of age.

And an Instagram account named ‘BHAMedia’ relayed the reports linking Nelson with a loan move down South only for the player himself to get involved.

The young winger is said to have liked the post, according to the Daily Star, perhaps hinting at a loan exit away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Of course, it might have been done by accident from Nelson after being tagged in the post, but that won’t stop those who love a transfer rumour from taking the action as a clear sign of intent.