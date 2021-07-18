Menu

Arsenal set to ignore Nuno Tavares advice with transfer decision

Arsenal look set to ignore advice from new signing Nuno Tavares as they look to sell one of their senior stars.

The Gunners are expected to invest significantly this summer, already snapping up Tavares from Benfica ahead of an expected £50million deal for Ben White, as reported by BBC Sport.

Arsenal struggled last season, missing out on European qualification for the first time in 25 years, and they will be desperate to return to Europe this time around.

But it’s not simply a case of spending whatever they need to in a bid to return to their best.

The north London club will also need to offload some big-earners to continue their spending, and according the the Transfer Window Podcast, the Gunners are attempting to shift frontman Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

Lacazette was Arsenal’s top scorer last season with 13 goals in the league and 17 overall, but that doesn’t look like being enough to stop him from being sold.

arsenal fc strike duo aubameyang and lacazette
Aubameyang and Lacazette have a fan in Tavares
And if the Frenchman is moved on, Arsenal will be ignoring the positive verdict issued by new signing Tavares, who told the official website after his £6.8million move from Benfica: “It’s good to play with the best, like Aubameyang and Laca.

“They’re very good players and to play with them, it’s so good.”

