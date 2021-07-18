Menu

Arsenal hopeful of concluding sale of want-away star to CL giants

Arsenal are reportedly hopeful of finalising Hector Bellerin’s transfer away from the club to Inter Milan this summer.

The Serie A champions are keen to sign the Spain international, which makes sense following the departure of Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to the Times, this could now see Bellerin joining Inter, with the Gunners seemingly confident of getting this move done soon after he requested to leave the club.

Arsenal fans may be disappointed to see a long-serving, popular player like Bellerin leaving, but it would also be fair to say he hasn’t quite been at his best in recent times.

Bellerin first broke into the Arsenal first-team in 2014/15 and looked a hugely promising youngster, but he’s not really lived up to that potential, partly due to injuries.

Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin looks set to leave Arsenal for Inter Milan
AFC might now do well to cash in on Bellerin and use Ainsley Maitland-Niles in that position, or make a new signing at right-back.

The Times also report on the north London giants edging closer to completing the signing of Brighton defender Ben White.

