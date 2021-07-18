Barcelona could offload young star to Arsenal for €30m despite his wishes to stay

It’s becoming clear that Barcelona need to raise some funds after being hit particularly hard by the covid 19 pandemic, but the problem is that nobody wants to take on their crazy contracts for players who are on the back-end of their career or those that haven’t performed for a few years.

Unfortunately, that may mean that they need to offload some of the players who should be building blocks for the future and selling Sergino Dest would be the perfect example.

He had a mixed first season in Spain and he did have a particularly tough time against PSG in the Champions League, but he also showed the pace and energy to indicated that he could be an exciting wing-back for years to come.

A report from Sport has indicated that he’s a player who could be sold, especially after they failed to offload Sergi Roberto and signed Emerson Royal.

They indicate that he has no intention of leaving but ultimately he could be forced out the door, and Arsenal are one of the teams linked with a €30m move for him this summer.

He would come in as an obvious replacement for Hector Bellerin and his pace would be fun to watch, but you also fear he could be exposed in the Premier League as Arsenal don’t currently dominate games in the same way that Barca do.

It does sound like the preference for Barca would be to lose Roberto or even Emerson instead, but this is one to keep an eye on.