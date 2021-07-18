Blow for Liverpool as Barcelona find way to sign Portugal international despite financial difficulties

Barcelona may have found a way to get Liverpool target Renato Sanches through the door this summer, according to Fichajes.

Sanches, who was previously considered one of the most promising players on the planet, dropped his standards after joining Bayern Munich.

However, he has managed to find his feet at Lille, with his superb performances for Portugal at Euro 2020 testament to how far he’s come.

Sportitalia reporter Rudy Galetti has previously claimed that Liverpool are in pole position to sign Sanches this summer. Gini Wijnaldum’s departure has left them in need of signing a central midfielder.

Le10Sport have placed Barcelona in the running to sign him, but claimed that their financial issues leave any deal looking seriously unlikely.

Those pulling the strings at the Nou Camp have clearly been working hard on finding a workable solution, and now, as per Fichajes, they have.

The report claims that Barca would propose an initial loan to sign Sanches from Lille, with a mandatory option to buy at a later date, when they have the cash.

Fichajes suggest that the 23-year-old would only become a serious target for Barca IF they were to miss out on Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez.

It seems as though they have prepared a feasible contingency plan, though, and it could potentially deal a blow to Jurgen Klopp’s preparations for next season.

