Chelsea could reportedly be ready to try hijacking Manchester United’s transfer deal for Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane.

The France international has been one of the finest defenders in Europe for many years now, and there has been plenty of recent Man Utd transfer gossip surrounding the player.

Varane would undoubtedly make a fine addition at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of upgrades on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Chelsea, however, might also join the race, with Marca reporting that the Blues are weighing up an offer after also looking into signing central defenders this summer.

The west London giants have been linked with the likes of Jules Kounde, Niklas Sule and Ben White, but may now be focusing on Varane instead.

This could end up being very bad news for United if they can succeed in swooping in for the Madrid ace first.