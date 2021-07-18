Chelsea could climb into pole position in the race to sign Harry Kane this summer, according to the most recent reports.

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a move for Kane this summer as Pep Guardiola looks to put together a successful Premier League title defence.

But it’s Chelsea who are now being fancied to climb ahead of City in the race due to one of the players they can offer up as part of the deal.

MORE: Chelsea read to hijack major Manchester United deal

The Blues are also expected to sign a striker this summer amid Erling Haaland rumours that just won’t go away.

And according to The Athletic, Tammy Abraham could be an attractive option for Tottenham in terms of his profile and potential.

Abraham fell out of favour with Thomas Tuchel last season and is also expected to be moved on this summer.

And should Chelsea offer up the option of sending Abraham to Spurs, along with a large chunk of cash, of course, they could well move ahead of City in the race, according to the report.

The question is whether the Blues are in fact interested in a move for Kane amid those links with Haaland, and whether the Spurs striker will move at all.

With suggestions City are not going to spend such a significant fee on a striker, as cited by TalkSPORT, Kane could be left without any suitors this summer.