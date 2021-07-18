The latest Chelsea transfer news is in, with plenty of big names continuing to be linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues spent big last summer but a few of those signings haven’t quite worked out, so it might be that they’ll try again with more major changes to their squad this year.

Firstly, Chelsea’s striker hunt has taken them to Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski, who is being eyed as an alternative to another big-name target in the form of Erling Haaland.

Reports claim Lewandowski wants a new challenge and would relish a move to the Premier League, which could be very good news for Chelsea.

The west London giants would do well to pay the £50million that would supposedly be enough to bring the Poland international to Stamford Bridge as a much-needed upgrade on Timo Werner.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are also being increasingly strongly linked with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

According to Dean Jones, the European Champions are likely to enquire about Rice imminently, with the club ready to pay around £60m for him.

The reporter adds that Rice himself is “excited” by links with a return to the club he spent time at in his days as a youngster before leaving for West Ham’s academy.

Finally, Chelsea could be set to hijack Manchester United’s move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The France international’s future has been in doubt for some time now, with his contract set to expire in a year’s time.

Man Utd have been leading the race for Varane’s signature, but CFC also want a new centre-back this summer and appear ready to join the running for Varane.