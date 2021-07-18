Chelsea transfer target’s agent provides major update on his client’s future

The agent of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has provided an update on his client amid recent Chelsea FC transfer rumours.

The Blues have been in the market for a new centre-forward this summer, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski linked with the club recently.

Lukaku has also been mentioned as an option for Chelsea, but it seems his agent has made it clear he expects his client is happy to stay at the San Siro.

When asked about Lukaku’s future, Federico Pastorello said: “Actually… Yes, sure sure. Romelu is now on vacation and I think he deserves the holidays he is taking so there are no problems.”

Chelsea fans may be disappointed by this news, with Lukaku looking ideal to improve Thomas Tuchel’s attacking options.

Fans of the west London giants will hope their club can find another option to come in up front, with Timo Werner and Kai Havertz not looking entirely convincing in their first year at Stamford Bridge.