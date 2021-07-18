(Photos) Chelsea and Italy hero Jorginho enjoys romantic Mykonos getaway with gorgeous girlfriend

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been pictured enjoying a romantic getaway with his girlfriend in the Greek island of Mykonos, reports The Sun.

Jorginho has enjoyed a quite remarkable few months, having starred in Chelsea winning the Champions League and Italy winning Euro 2020.

Never did anyone think he would find himself in the Ballon D’Or conversation, but his influence in such considerable triumphs for club and country leave it impossible to omit him.

While Lionel Messi’s Copa America win with Argentina may well see him beat Jorginho to the punch, the Chelsea star has as much of a trophy as he’d ever need in the shape of girlfriend Catherine Harding.

The Sun have shared some photos from Jorginho and Harding’s holiday in Mykonos, where virtually the entire footballing world has spent their summer holidays.

MORE: Opinion: No, Jorginho shouldn’t win the Ballon d’Or despite Chelsea & Italy success

Jorginho’s better half, Harding, is best known for appearing on ‘The Voice UK’ where she made it to the knockout stages, as well as being an ex, and having a kid with, actor Jude Law.

She is also drop-dead gorgeous, but you’d probably have guessed that considering she’s dated two superstars of their respective fields…

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news and transfer updates