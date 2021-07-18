Menu

Revealed: Jurgen Klopp eager to sign La Liga duo for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to seal the transfer of Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze this summer.

The Reds are also looking into a move for his Villarreal team-mate Pau Torres as an option in defence, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

Liverpool are long-time admirers of Chukwueze, CaughtOffside understands, along with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

It now seems that Klopp is ready to firm up his interest in the Nigerian winger, along with a potential double swoop for Torres as well.

Chukwueze could be an ideal replacement for the under-performing Sadio Mane at Anfield, while Torres would be a useful signing at the back after the recent injury struggles of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

LFC have already signed Ibrahima Konate this summer, but they could surely do with another option in that area of the pitch.

