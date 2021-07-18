Chelsea are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for West Ham star Declan Rice as long as they can get him for between £50-60million.

The Blues are ready to approach West Ham about Rice, who is said to be “excited” by links with the club he played for earlier in his career before being axed from their academy.

This is according to Dean Jones, speaking in the Done Deal Show in the video clip below…

Rice has seemingly been on Chelsea’s radar for some time, with Jones explaining that current manager Thomas Tuchel is a fan of his, as was former boss Frank Lampard.

The England international had a superb Euro 2020 and his stock will likely only have risen even further after that, though it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely get a move.

Chelsea already have big names like N’Golo Kante and Jorginho in midfield, but Rice is clearly a huge talent with a big future.

Still only 22 years of age, Rice can continue to improve and is surely going to be one of Europe’s finest midfielders for many years to come.

Jones suggests Chelsea will ask the Hammers about a deal, and could be prepared to pay around £50-60m for him, with the player expected to be keen on the move to Stamford Bridge.